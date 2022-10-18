India logs 1,542 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 1,542 fresh Covid cases and 1,919 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 26,449 which accounts for 0.06 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 1,919 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours which increases the total recoveries of patients to 4,40,77,068 on Tuesday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.37 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

"COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,60,467) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started on April 10, 2022, onwards," read an official statement. In the last 24 hours, 2,27,207 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted 89.89 crore cumulative tests.

Earlier on July 15, 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', was launched to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive, which concluded after administering over 15.92 crores of precaution doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Health said that over 13.01 lakh Special COVID vaccination camps were organized during these 75 days.

"In 75 days, across all states and UTs, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5,664 camps at railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50,004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4,451 camps at routes of religious yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplaces and industrial establishments," the statement from the ministry read. The Ministry said that more than 76.18 lakh first doses, 2.35 crore second doses and 15.92 crore precaution doses had been administered in this period of 75 days.

"More than 24.73 lakh doses per day have been administered, including 20.68 lakh doses precaution dose per day," it said, adding that with the intervention of 75 days long free vaccination campaign, 27 per cent of the eligible population have now received their precaution dose as it was only 8 per cent earlier at the start of the initiative. Under the COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, all States and UTs were urged to run the campaign as a 'Jan Abhiyan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. Multiple special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States and UTs of North-India) as well as major Melas and congregations were organised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)