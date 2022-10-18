Left Menu

Bengaluru woman dies after being hit by bus while trying to avoid pothole

A woman succumbed to her wounds after she met with an accident while trying to avoid a pothole on a road in the Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:05 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The mother-daughter duo were on a two-wheeler and were hit by a speeding bus as they tried to avoid the pothole on Monday. The 50-year-old was severely injured.

The accident took place near Sujata Theater on Magadi Road. The deceased woman has been identified as Umadevi while her daughter is Sunitha.

"My mother's death happened due to potholes on the roads and we are asking for justice and compensation from the government. We are from a very backward class my mother was the only woman to take care of us," said the deceased's daughter. "We are requesting the BBMP to fix all the potholes in the city. We will file a complaint against BBMP and the KSRTC bus driver," said the deceased's family members.

After the tragic incident, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the accident spot and inspected the site along with officers. Corporation officials set up roadblocks last night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

