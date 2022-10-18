QatarEnergy CEO: TotalEnergies is a "very important" company for Qatar’s partnerships

QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday that TotalEnergies is a "very important company" for Qatar's partnerships and that the Gulf state and French energy company will go into future partnerships together.

Kaabi spoke at a news conference in Qatar after inaugurating the Al Kharsaah solar power plant, a joint venture between QatarEnergy, France's TotalEnergies and Japan's Marubeni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)