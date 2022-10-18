QatarEnergy CEO: TotalEnergies is a "very important" company for Qatar’s partnerships
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday that TotalEnergies is a "very important company" for Qatar's partnerships and that the Gulf state and French energy company will go into future partnerships together.
Kaabi spoke at a news conference in Qatar after inaugurating the Al Kharsaah solar power plant, a joint venture between QatarEnergy, France's TotalEnergies and Japan's Marubeni.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French justice minister to be tried, linked to suspicion of conflict of interest -court
French justice minister to go on trial for suspected conflict of interest -court
French justice minister to go on trial for suspected conflict of interest -court
French NOC boss starts lawsuit over ''psychological violence''
Qatar says Ukraine’s territorial integrity should be respected - foreign ministry