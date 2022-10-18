Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 3.30 cr seized along Assam-Tripura border

Assam Police seized a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 3.30 crore from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday night.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:05 IST
Ganja worth Rs 3.30 cr seized along Assam-Tripura border
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police seized a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 3.30 crore from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday night. According to Police, based on secret information, a police team on Monday night had intercepted a truck in Churaibari area.

Police arrested the truck driver and registered a case under NDPS Act. "The truck was coming from the Tripura side. During checking, our team recovered 3,243 kg of ganja from the truck. We apprehend the truck driver identified as Manik Singha. We have registered a case under NDPS Act," said Niranjan Das, in-Charge of Churaibari police watch post.

The police officer further said that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated at Rs 3.30 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

