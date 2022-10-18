Left Menu

Qatar will not divert gas from Asia to Europe this winter, QatarEnergy CEO says

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:12 IST
  • Qatar

Qatar will not divert gas that is already under contract with Asian buyers to Europe this winter, the chief executive of state-owned QatarEnergy said on Tuesday.

Saad al-Kaabi, who is also state minister for energy, told reporters it would also not divert any volumes from Europe, which has been facing a spike in energy prices and a fuel supply crunch after Russia cut gas flows since invading Ukraine.

"Qatar is absolutely committed to sanctity of contracts... When we sign with an Asian buyer or European buyers, we stick to that agreement," he said.

