Thirty percent of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in a week, president says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
He wrote on Twitter that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was "no space left for negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Vladimir Putin
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war