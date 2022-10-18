Left Menu

Thirty percent of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in a week, president says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:16 IST
Thirty percent of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in a week, president says
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Russian air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

He wrote on Twitter that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was "no space left for negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

