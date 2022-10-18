Left Menu

IndiGo flight tests lands at Itanagar, PM Modi to inaugurate new airport

In an unannounced move, budget carrier IndiGo successfully test landed its aircraft at the newly-constructed Donyi Polo Airport, which is located at Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunanchal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:24 IST
IndiGo flight tests lands at Itanagar, PM Modi to inaugurate new airport
Passengers and crew alight the flight on Tuesday at the first test landing. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unannounced move, budget carrier IndiGo successfully test landed its aircraft at the newly-constructed Donyi Polo Airport, which is located at Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. With this, the air connectivity of Arunachal Pradesh will begin on October 28,informed by the sources

With the impetus of UDAN, the first-ever historic airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital Itanagar. This move will boost tourism and also strengthen security of Arunachal as the northeastern state shares international boundary with three countries, which is 1,160-km international border with China and a few hundred kilometres with Bhutan and Myanmar. Under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme, Prime Minister Modi had launched first flight on April 27, 2017. The scheme aims to connect small and medium cities with big cities through air service.

This is the new beginning of a new Arunachal, blessed with tourist spots where many international and domestic tourists can come. Itanagar's nearest airport is North Lakhimpur in Assam and it is about 57 kilometres away. Tourists who are going to the state capital have to travel from North Lakhimpur airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022