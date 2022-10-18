Two killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv - prosecutor's office
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:02 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two people were killed in a Russian missile strike on an energy supply facility in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's office said.
Citing preliminary information, it said another person was also wounded in the attack.
