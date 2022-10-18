Portugal to raise regulated electricity prices by just 2.8% in 2023

Portugal's electricity regulator ERSE proposed to increase by just 2.8% the regulated prices for hundreds of thousands of households and small businesses, protecting them from soaring prices in the Iberian wholesale market.

The regulator will limit the price rise, which is lower than the 4% inflation forecast by the government for 2023, using 3.3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) charged to wind and solar power generators, it said late on Monday. The regulation in Portugal sets a guaranteed price for wind and solar power generators, which is well below the market price, currently driven upwards by gas prices.

The limited electricity price increase would have an effect on Portuguese inflation which stands at levels close to a three-decade high lifted by soaring energy prices as the country, like most of Western Europe, depends on imports for oil and gas. Regulated prices are expected to rise by an average 1.8% this year, after similar regulatory containment measures.

In Portugal, prices regulated by ERSE remain fixed throughout the year, although they can be revised quarterly to a limited extent. The limited regulated price increase in 2023 helps around 925,000 Portuguese consumers with contracts based on the price, mainly households and small businesses, ERSE said. They represent about 15% of the total 6.4 million customers in the country.

Spain and Portugal capped the price of gas used in power generation in June and have electricity wholesale prices much lower than other European countries. Still, ERSE said that on the wholesale Iberian market MIBEL the average price of electricity in 2023 is expected to rise to 262.06 euros per megawatt hour, compared to around 107 euros currently.

Portuguese households and small businesses can move freely between contracts with regulated and market prices. ($1 = 1.0164 euros)

