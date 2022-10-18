EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leading up to Thursday's start of a key summit, the EU's executive Commission is presenting a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the yawning gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it would primarily keep out supplies, further starving industries and businesses.

Then, going into the weekend, EU leaders will seek a compromise during two days of talks, however hard that may be.

"Europe is facing its week of truth," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. "This week it is hit or miss.'' It did not take long for EU member countries to realise that the 27-member bloc's dependence on Russian energy was a huge political error. They figured it out almost as soon as Putin invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24. And amid sanctions imposed on Russia's energy sector, the wealthy bloc of 450 million has since been struggling to find ways to keep freezing temperatures from entering the homes of the poorest and businesses from going down for lack of affordable energy.

With nationalists and right-wing populists complaining ever more about the EU's common approach, the ability to find a joint exit strategy from the crisis could have a direct impact on the bloc's future.

"The coming winter could freeze and shatter European sentiment — the shared sense of belonging, mutual trust among European countries, and citizens' emotional attachment to the idea of Europe," said Pawel Zerka of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Even De Croo, leader of one of the most EU-embracing nations, knows there is no more time to waffle. "The time for excuses has gone. if the EU still wants to be meaningful, contain energy prices and better protect families and businesses in this energy war, it finally has to deliver,'' he said.

De Croo has been pushing hard in recent weeks to cap the cost of all gas imports to the EU, with other countries like Poland and Greece also increasing the pressure on the EU Commission.

The bloc's executive arm was set to come forward with a plan to deal with the shortages on Tuesday. Not an easy task in the light of the fundamental differences between juggernaut Germany, which does not back a full gas price cap, and others who are convinced such a cap will not lead to a decline of offer on the market.

The Commission is expected to come forward with a compromise that would allow for a temporary correction mechanism to kick in in exceptional circumstances.

If any prodding was needed, the International Energy Agency did it early this month by saying that ''Europe's security of gas supply is facing unprecedented risk as Russia intensifies its use of natural gas supplies as a political weapon.'' Even if hoarding of gas supplies has gone full thrust ahead and reliance on Russian provisions has dwindled to less than 10 per cent, dangers still lurks.

''The possibility of a complete cut-off in Russian gas deliveries cannot be dismissed ahead of the 2022/23 heating season — when the European gas system is at its most vulnerable,'' the IEA said.

And the energy crisis is ripping deep into the fabric of European society.

The ETUC European trade union group said that wages adjusted for inflation have fallen in every EU member state this year by as much as 9 per cent. Meanwhile, corporate profits continued to rise, sometimes by as much as 6.5 per cent in Romania, it said.

"People are missing meals, having to scrap the leisure activities. And families have to choose between filling up their cars or turning on the heating," said Manon Aubry, an EU lawmaker from the Left group.

Against such a background of potential social foment, the EU leaders are in line to agree on a system to pool buying of gas to make sure member states stop bidding against one another to boost reserves and push up energy prices overall.

To counter the threat of business failures and industrial decline, EU nations have independently started subsidising threatened sectors, at the risk of skewing the market.

If a wealthy member state can throw billions of euros at an industry while a poorer one has to scrape by and look on jealously, the concept of the EU's common market is under threat.

This is why Germany's 200 billion-euro plan to subsidise its industry to get through the next two winters has come under criticism by many. But then again, keeping Germany's wheels of industry going, could also benefit all. "Usually what is good for Germany is good for us," De Croo said.

