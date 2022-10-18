Left Menu

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 33 lakh at Kochi airport

The Customs officials intercepted a passenger coming from Dunai at Kochi airport and seized gold worth Rs 33 lakh.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs officials intercepted a passenger coming from Dunai at Kochi airport and seized gold worth Rs 33 lakh. On the basis of intelligence developed by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), officers of AIU Kochi batch intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi Airport by flight IX 434 on Tuesday

During the examination of the said passenger, foreign origin gold (Compound) in the form of four capsules was found concealed in his rectum. The seized gold was 902 grams (exp quantity: 767 gm) valued at Rs 33.57 lakh, said officials.

The passenger's name was Ansar who is a native of Malappuram district. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

