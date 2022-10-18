Left Menu

EU leaders will discuss gas price cap for power generation, Michel says

European Union leaders will discuss putting a cap for the price of gas used to generate electricity - over which member states are divided - when they meet for a summit at the end of this week, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:09 IST
Charles Michel Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union leaders will discuss putting a cap for the price of gas used to generate electricity - over which member states are divided - when they meet for a summit at the end of this week, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. "We must intensify our three lines of action: reducing demand, ensuring security of supply and containing prices," Michel said in his invitation letter to leaders for the Thursday-Friday meeting in Brussels.

"This includes: jointly purchasing gas, developing a new benchmark that more accurately reflects conditions on the gas market, and examining a temporary dynamic price limit," Michel said. "I also expect us to address other short and long-term market interventions, such as an EU framework to cap the price of gas for electricity generation."

