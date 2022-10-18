Denmark inspects its pipelines after Nord Stream leaks

Danish power and gas grid operator Energinet has expedited inspections of its own pipelines in the wake of damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 which run through the country's waters, but has so far found no irregularities, it said on Tuesday. The inspections come as nations around Europe look to bolster security around critical energy infrastructure after the suspected Nord Stream sabotage shone a spotlight on the vulnerability of the region's subsea cables and pipelines.

"Energinet has advanced routine inspections of Danish pipelines," head of gas transmission Peter Hodahl said in a written comment to Reuters. The transmission system operator is also constantly monitoring pressure in the pipes to detect any errors, he added.

The review of all Danish pipelines, which is carried out by specialist vessels, is expected to be completed this week with results known by the start of November. "We have not observed anything abnormal at this stage," said a spokesperson.

Norway, Europe's largest gas supplier, and Belgium have carried out similar inspections.

