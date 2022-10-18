Road near Downing St closed after suspicious package found - UK police
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A road in the centre of London's government district, near Downing Street where Prime Minister Liz Truss's office and residence is, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, a policeman at the scene said.
A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement