Road near Downing St closed after suspicious package found - UK police

A road in the centre of London's government district, near Downing Street where Prime Minister Liz Truss's office and residence is, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, a policeman at the scene said.

A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)