Haryana chief secretary holds meeting with envoys of India to seven countries

To draw foreign investment and explore the possibilities of mutual cooperation in various fields, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with the envoys of India to seven countries here on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Kaushal apprised the ambassadors about Haryana's investment-friendly policies, its agriculture and food processing industries, skill development and logistics facilities, etc.

Pradip Kumar Yadav, Ambassador of India to Liberia; Ram Karan Verma, Ambassador to Congo; Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador to China; Neena Malhotra, Ambassador to Italy; Yogeshwar Sangwan, Ambassador to Paraguay; Pooja Kapur, Ambassador to Denmark; and Ashok Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Zambia attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the envoys appreciated the investment-friendly policies and unique initiatives taken by the Haryana government.

They also shared their experiences during their visit to Gurugram and aspirational district Nuh on Monday and gave suggestions regarding the implementation of schemes and policies of the state government.

According to the statement, Kaushal apprised the envoys that despite only 1.34 per cent of the country's total geographical area and 2.09 per cent population, Haryana contributes 4 per cent to the country's GDP.

''Since the year 2019, an investment of USD 5.22 billion has come in Haryana. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana has through e-governance taken several initiatives which have brought transparency in ensuring the benefits of citizen-centric schemes,” Kaushal told the envoys.

The chief secretary said Haryana today is a leading state in the field of automotive, IT, ITeS, textiles and apparel, agriculture and food processing, logistics and warehousing.

He said the state government has formulated a new policy to develop Haryana as an electric vehicle hub.

Kaushal said that while realising the need for water conservation the state government has implemented 'Mera Pani- Meri Virasat' Yojana.

Water conservation is one of the top priorities of the state government. Besides this, crop diversification is also being promoted in the state and farmers are also being made aware to adopt crop diversification, he said, adding various incentives are being given for this.

Several policies formulated by the Haryana government have not only received appreciation at the Centre, but other states are also studying the schemes run by Haryana, he added.

Kaushal said agriculture and allied sectors contribute 17 per cent to the state's economy, while the contribution of the service and industrial sectors is 47 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

''In the year 2021-22, Haryana has exported goods worth USD 28.9 billion. These mainly include rice, IT, handloom and handicrafts, automobiles and metalware, machinery and parts, drugs and pharmaceuticals products,'' he said.

The chief secretary said the state ranks third in the country in terms of promotion and development of the MSME sector.

