Sri Lanka approves law to liberalize petroleum imports

Sri Lanka approved legislation on Tuesday to let companies from oil-producing nations import and sell fuel as it attempts to cope with a steep oil bill that deepened its worst financial crisis in decades.

The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials including medicine, fertilizer and food.

