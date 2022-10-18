Sri Lanka approves law to liberalize petroleum imports
18-10-2022
Sri Lanka approved legislation on Tuesday to let companies from oil-producing nations import and sell fuel as it attempts to cope with a steep oil bill that deepened its worst financial crisis in decades.
The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials including medicine, fertilizer and food.
