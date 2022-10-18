Left Menu

DCW issues notice to Delhi govt for not giving disabled woman permission to buy a large car, get hydraulic lifts fitted

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday issued a notice to the transport department, Delhi Government for not giving permission to a young woman with cerebral palsy to buy a large car and get hydraulic lifts fitted in it so that her wheelchair can go in easily.

18-10-2022
Visual from video shared by DCW chief Swati Maliwal (Photo/swati maliwal twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"I went to meet Kajal at her place. Someone should learn the meaning of living life from her. She wants to purchase a Tata Winger car, connect it with a hydraulic lift, and then travel across the world. But the transport department is not giving her the permit to buy the large car. She has the right to travel with freedom. So, we have issued the notice," she said in a tweet (translated from Hindi). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

