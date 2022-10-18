Left Menu

Chandigarh Bar Association shuts after NIA raids local lawyer

The Chandigarh Bar Association on Tuesday shut down after NIA conducted raids at the house of a Chandigarh-based lawyer Shaily Sharma, saying they can't function if the lawyers are raided like this.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:03 IST
Chandigarh Bar Association shuts after NIA raids local lawyer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh Bar Association on Tuesday shut down after NIA conducted raids at the house of a Chandigarh-based lawyer Shaily Sharma, saying they can't function if the lawyers are raided like this. The Association said that they are defence lawyers and won't be able to talk to clients and take up cases if raids will be conducted like that. They also said that they have also discussed with Punjab and Haryana High Court, and they will also be taking a decision on the matter.

Earlier today, National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the house of Shaily Sharma, a Chandigarh-based lawyer. The raids at her place went on for three hours after starting at 6 am. Shaily while reacting to the raids on her house told ANI that she was raided because she has many high-profile cases.

"I have many high-profile cases with me. It includes cases like Sidhu Moosewala, Nabha jailbreak and the RPG case. They were asking me why such high-profile cases were with me only. I told them, because I am a defence lawyer and they get good results from me, that's why I have so many high profile cases," she said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022