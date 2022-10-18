EU is far from finding solutions to energy crisis, Spanish minister says

Member states of the European Union are still far from identifying common solutions to the energy crisis, Spain's Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

"Although progress is being made at an unprecedented speed within the usual EU parameters, we are far from being able to clearly identify solutions that can be sustained over time," Ribera said, adding that more flexibility and solidarity between member states was needed.

