Commercial, industrial consumers have opportunity get green tag says official

Commercial and industrial power consumers have an opportunity to get green tag by using renewable energy, a senior official said.

''Commercial and Industrial (C&I) have an opportunity to consume renewables to attain the green tag. Green power, however, has its own set of challenges in terms of its availability, intermittency and accessibility,'' Central Electricity Authority Ghanshyam Prasad said at an event here on Tuesday.

He was addressing the event organised by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Tuesday.

Winds of Change: Learnings for the Indian Offshore Wind Energy Sector, a working paper examining the potential of scaling offshore wind as rapidly as solar energy in India, was jointly launched by the WRI and the NIIF.

''India must focus on energy security, energy independence and energy reliability to the consumers, even while focusing on energy transition,” Prasad said.

In a message shared with the delegates, Vandana Kumar Additional Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said India is on the cusp of an energy transition.

