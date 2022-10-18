Left Menu

EU far from finding solutions to energy crisis, Spanish minister says

EU countries are at odds over how to tackle the issue ahead of a summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday that will be dominated by the energy crisis . Some countries such as Spain want a wholesale gas price cap, others such as Finland and Slovakia are against direct subsidies, while Germany is proposing joint purchases, reducing consumption and boosting supply.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:49 IST
EU far from finding solutions to energy crisis, Spanish minister says

European Union members have not yet identified common solutions to the energy crisis, Spain's Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

"Although progress is being made at an unprecedented speed within the usual EU parameters, we are far from being able to clearly identify solutions that can be sustained over time," Ribera said, adding more flexibility and solidarity between member states was needed. EU countries are at odds over how to tackle the issue ahead of a summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday that will be dominated by the energy crisis .

Some countries such as Spain want a wholesale gas price cap, others such as Finland and Slovakia are against direct subsidies, while Germany is proposing joint purchases, reducing consumption and boosting supply. The EU, which depends on imports for most of its natural gas and oil, has been grappling with soaring prices and the risk of shortages after Russia's invasion of Ukraine early this year caused chaos in energy markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022