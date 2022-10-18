Kerala Youth welfare board to organise campaign against drugs

Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) will organise a state-wide campaign against drugs which has taken a strong grip among the youth in the state, the Board's chairman and the state minister PA Mohammed Riyas said on Tuesday. Addressing the media, Riyas said, "We are organizing a campaign to strengthen the youth in the state by making them focus on certain creative and physical activities and to guide them to the right path."

He further said that the use of drugs had been romanticized these days. "Youths have fallen for it and it is our duty to stop it," he said.

The minister also pointed out the problems women are facing due to drugs consumptions in youngsters. "We are organizing clubs for women in each panchayat for their betterment and wellbeing," he further said assuring that these steps would bring an effective result to the state.

He also said that more activities based on arts and sports would be organised in the state. Governments are taking different measures for the prevention of drug trafficking and consumption.

The Centre has given an indication of a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics. Earlier in July, while attending the Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drug trafficking and national security in Chandigarh in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics.

On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the leadership of the Union Home Minister took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on 75 years of Independence. NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 1 and 51,217.8402 kgs of drugs have been disposed of by NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)