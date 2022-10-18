EU proposes new liquefied natural gas benchmark, joint gas buying

The European Commission proposed on Tuesday that the EU launch a new liquefied natural gas benchmark and its member countries start jointly buying gas, but avoided proposing an immediate price cap on gas as countries remain split over the idea.

The package of proposals intends to "prevent price spikes and manipulation, provide more transparency and stability to the market, and ensure fair prices and gas flows also in a crisis situation," the Commission said in a statement.

