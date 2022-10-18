Left Menu

Patna: Four arrested, IPS officer booked for name-dropping of HC judges

Four people were arrested and an IPS officer was booked in Patna for allegedly misusing the names of High Court judges while dealing with senior officials regarding important decisions, the police informed on Tuesday.

ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested and an IPS officer was booked in Patna for allegedly misusing the names of High Court judges while dealing with senior officials regarding important decisions, the police informed on Tuesday. While talking to ANI, ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said "Our Economic Offences Wing received inputs of some people misusing names of High Court judges and contacting the DGP Bihar and other senior officials via WhatsApp and normal calls, over taking decisions on matters."

"An IPS officer named Aditya Kumar is also named accused in the case and had played the role of a conspirator in the matter," he said. The Additional Director General (ADG) also said that a total of four people have been arrested in connection to the case and sent to judicial custody.

"A five-member specialised team was constituted and the case was registered. A 42-year old Abhishek Agarwal was arrested, who was found to be the suspect who used to make the phone calls," he said. "Besides him, Gaurav Raj (24), Shubham Kumar (20) and Rahul Ranjan Jaiswal (28) were also arrested. The arrested have been sent to judicial custody. The mobile phones that were used for calls and two SIM cards were seized," he further said. (ANI)

