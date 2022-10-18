Boeing India to collaborate with MIDHANI to develop aerospace parts and defence components

Boeing India on Monday announced through a press release that it will assess and collaborate with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) to develop raw materials for standards aerospace parts and defence components in India. "Indigenous availability of special aerospace materials and alloys has been identified as crucial for creating a self-reliant aerospace and defence industry in India. The availability of essential aerospace materials is the first step in securing the supply chain, and aligns with the Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Boeing India said in the release.

Salil Gupte, the president, of Boeing India, said "Public Sector Units are an important part of Boeing's supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing's supply base and increase material sourcing options from India." "This would be a key step in building our India supply chain - from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product. It will further our commitment to bolstering India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem," he added.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chairman & Managing Director, MIDHANI said, "We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry". "This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India," he added.

As per the release, Boeing has always supported the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in India and has through the years invested in partnerships with the Indian aerospace ecosystem in skilling, research and technology, and manufacturing. Boeing is working closely with its suppliers in India to support supply chain health, identify new ways to drive innovation and deliver greater value to its customers.

As per the release, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) was established in the year 1973 under the Ministry of Defence as a Government of India Enterprise. The production unit of MIDHANI, located at Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, was commissioned in the year 1982. It has been set up with a view to achieving self-reliance in the production and supply of various super alloys, special steels, and materials to Defence, and other Strategic Sectors for Nuclear, aeronautical and Space applications. The guiding factors for setting up MIDHANI were the demand for Defence oriented technologies, which come under the national priorities, the release said.

Boeing's advanced aircraft and services play an important role in the mission readiness of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with more than 300 local companies in India and a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters. Annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion. Boeing currently employs close to 4,000 people in India, and more than 7,000 people work with its supply chain partners. Boeing serves communities and citizenship programs to inspire change and make an impact on more than 500,000 lives in India, the release stated. (ANI)

