Ukraine said Russia had destroyed almost a third of its power stations over the past week as Moscow stepped up a pre-winter campaign to strike infrastructure, a move the West says is a calculated attempt to disrupt and demoralise. DIPLOMACY

* German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has relieved the country's cybersecurity chief of his duties on allegations of having excessively close relations to Russia, a ministry spokesperson said. * Russia's Duma has indefinitely stopped broadcasting live plenary sessions to protect information from "our enemy", a leading lawmaker said as parliament's lower house debated topics related to the war in Ukraine.

* Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers. * Ukraine's foreign minister said he proposing a formal cut in diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

* The Kremlin said it had no information about whether or not Iranian "Kamikaze" were used in large-scale attacks against Ukraine earlier this week. * Sensing that Russia has been weakened by its war in Ukraine, some of its closest allies in Central Asia are displaying a newly assertive streak.

* Zelenskiy urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying on Monday evening that this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia, hours after the two sides carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps so far, exchanging 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women. VIOLENCE

* Russian air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, causing massive blackouts across the country, Zelenskiy said. * Russian strikes hit a power plant in Kyiv, killing three people, as well as energy infrastructure in Kharkiv in the east and Dnipro in the south. A man sheltering in the basement of an apartment building in the southern port city Mykolaiv was also killed and the northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was without water as well as electricity.

NUCLEAR * Russia still has not notified the United States about exercises of its nuclear forces that Washington has said it expects Moscow to soon carry out, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday.

* The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed in recent weeks fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal. * The West should listen carefully when President Vladimir Putin talks about using nuclear weapons but should remember that it is more useful for him to threaten their use than to go ahead, the head of Norway's armed forces told Reuters.

* Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. ECONOMY

* Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it had left Russia completely after Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. * The Pentagon is considering payingfor Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials.

(Compiled by Grant McCool, Simon Cameron-Moore and Philippa Fletcher)

