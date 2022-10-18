Centre appoints Bharati Das as controller general of accounts with immediate effect

The Centre on Tuesday said that ICAS officer Bharati Das has been appointed as the controller general of accounts (CGA) for the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance, with immediate effect. Bharati Das, a 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, was serving as principal chief controller of accounts of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, principal chief controller of accounts of the Ministry of External Affairs and principal chief controller of accounts of the Ministry of Home Affairs, prior to this appointment, according to a statement from Ministry of Finance released on Tuesday.

He had also been chief controller of accounts for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; director for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and deputy secretary for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Port, Shipping & Waterways. The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) is 'the principal advisor' on accounting matters to the Centre. CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically-sound management accounting system and preparation and submission of the accounts of the central government. CGA is also responsible for exchequer control and internal audits for the central government.

Bharati Das is an alumnus of Hindu College, Delhi University with Degree of Master's in History. She also holds a degree of M.Sc. in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University, Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)