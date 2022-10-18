Left Menu

Ghazwa-e-Hind case: NIA conducts raids at three locations in Patna

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at three locations in Bihar in connection with 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case.

18-10-2022
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at three locations in Bihar in connection with 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case. The Central agency conducted searches at three locations in the Patna district of Bihar in the case related to the arrest of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a residence of Muneer Colony in the Phulwarisharif area.

As per the NIA, the arrested accused was involved in anti-national activities and radicalising impressionable youth over social media. "Investigations have revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish was a self-radicalized individual and was in contact with a number of foreign entities on WhatsApp group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' created by him," said the NIA in a statement issued after the raid was completed.

"In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified to radicalize impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence." The case was initially registered on July 14 this year at Phulwarisharif Police Station and re-registered by the NIA on July 22.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, the central agency also seized incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents. Earlier today, NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad. (ANI)

