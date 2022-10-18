Left Menu

India, France adopt roadmap for development of green hydrogen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:02 IST
  • India

India and France on Tuesday adopted an ambitious roadmap for the development of green hydrogen as part of the efforts to promote clean energy transitions and meet carbon neutrality targets.

The French embassy said the roadmap aims at bringing the French and Indian hydrogen ecosystems together in order to establish a reliable and sustainable value chain for decarbonised hydrogen.

It said the roadmap was adopted by French Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou and R K Singh, India's New and Renewable Energy Minister.

''Today, I am proud to open this ambitious new chapter in the Indo-French partnership for the planet. France and India are teaming up to power the decarbonised hydrogen industry of the future,'' Zacharopoulou said.

The French minister said the ''ambitious and tangible roadmap'' will help accelerate ''our clean energy transitions and meet our carbon neutrality targets''.

''Coming a few weeks ahead of COP27, it sends a strong message of our two countries' commitment to a low-carbon future,'' she added.

The French embassy said the two countries believe that decarbonised hydrogen holds immense potential as both sides have adopted ambitious national hydrogen strategies.

''On May 4, on the occasion of their meeting in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear mandate to foster bilateral cooperation on hydrogen,'' it said.

''The adoption of this roadmap delivers on this mandate. It aims to bring the French and Indian hydrogen ecosystems together in order to establish a reliable and sustainable value chain for decarbonised hydrogen and achieve our common goal to be world leaders in decarbonised hydrogen,'' the embassy added.

