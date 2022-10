Maha: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall

Heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Marathwada in the last two days, with Ambad tehsil in Jalna district recording the highest 113.75 mm rainfall, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 10 areas in four districts of Marathwada region received excess rainfall (above 65 mm) on Sunday and the showers continued on Monday in 13 areas of the region, the official said.

As per the revenue department's report, 13 areas of the Marathwada region received above 65 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till Monday night.

The highest rainfall of 113.75 mm was recorded in Ambad tehsil, followed by Sukhapuri circle in Jalna with 113.25 mm, the report stated.

The areas that received excess rainfall in Aurangabad include Kannad (67 mm), Chapaner (67 mm), Chikalthan (74 mm), Ambhai (89.50 mm), Banoti (107.25 mm), it said.

In Jalna, Kumbharzari (65.50 mm), Jalna Rural (65.25 mm), Ambad (113.75 mm), Sukhapuri (113.25 mm) and Ghansawangi (89.50 mm).

In Beed, Madalmohi (67.75 mm), Pachegaon (68.50 mm) and Chaklamba (66.50 mm) received excess rainfall, the report stated. Meanwhile, the Congress staged an agitation in Aurangabad during the day demanding that a wet drought be declared in the district in light of the excess rainfall.

Congress workers under the leadership of the party's district president Shaikh Yusuf agitated at the district collector's office and handed over a memorandum demanding that a wet drought be declared and farmers be provided aid.

''The Congress has been presenting such memorandums in the rain-hit areas across the state. Affected farmers should be given an aid of Rs 75,000 per hectare for the losses they faced,'' Yusuf said.

