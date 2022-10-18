Anti-rabies vaccine samples from Kerala passed quality test: Sources

Rabies immunoglobulin serum samples and anti-rabies vaccine samples from Kerala have passed the quality test, informed official sources. Kerala State requested for quality test of anti-rabies quality vaccines after deaths were reported despite being administered vaccine and serum, added the sources.

A three-member team investigating the matter has also mentioned in the report that deaths due to rabies have increased two times in the state as compared to the previous year. "Supportive evidence on media reports such as issues in Anti- rabies vaccine efficacy/potency and circulation of rabies virus variants escaping protection provided by the vaccine could not be found," concluded the committee in the report.

"There has been a delay in seeking time and appropriate animal bite management in the cases examined which might be attributed to not recognising the importance of timely and full rabies, post-exposure, prophylaxis, intensive IEC is required for all target audiences about do's and don'ts for animal bite management," the committee. "Knowledge gaps on wound washing with soap and water, antiseptic and not applying chillies, turmeric etc on wounds were found appropriate. Wound toiletry is the most critical step in prevention of rabies following an animal bite," it said.

"Use of Monoclonal Antibodies as an alternative to H R IG/ERIG needs to be closely monitored and all the adverse events or failure should be reported under AEFI and Pharmacovigilance programmes, as the product is still not recommended in the national guidelines for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis," it further said. "State of Kerala has recently been equipped with one laboratory on medical side (state public health laboratory, Trivandrum) to test human samples for rabies which NCDC has trained," sources said. (ANI)

