Dharmendra Pradhan to kickstart public consultation on National Credit framework tomorrow

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow. Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling in Ministry.

"The Minister has given his consent to start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow," the Education Ministry said in a statement. School Education Secretary Anita Karwal, Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy, NCVET Chairman Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

The Government of India had approved the constitution of a High-Level Committee on November 18 in 2021 to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. The Credit Framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two. (ANI)

