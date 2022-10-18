SC directs CBI to file comprehensive report into probe on teacher recruitment process in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a comprehensive report with respect to the scope and nature of illegalities they have found in the teacher recruitment process in West Bengal and as the court allowed CBI to continue its probe into the case involving TMC leader Manik Bhattacharya. "We direct the CBI to file a comprehensive report as regards the scope and nature of illegalities they have found in the recruitment process," a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath said.

The Court said that CBI under the SIT shall continue their probe as directed by the single judge bench of Calcutta HC and file a comprehensive report before it within a period of four weeks as regards the progress of the investigation. The top court meanwhile protected the Former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya from any coercive steps that may have been taken by the CBI in course of the investigation.

The court also noted that there was no allegation from CBI that Manik Bhattacharya was not cooperating with the investigation. "It was, however, mentioned before us on 12th October 2022 that he has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. So far as CBI is concerned, let the order protecting him from coercive steps continue until further order," the court said.

"The order removing Dr Manik Bhattacharya passed by the Single Judge and confirmed by the Division Bench shall remain stayed until further order of this Court. We, however, are not directing his reinstatement for the reason already disclosed in the earlier part of this order," the court said. "Dr Manik Bhattacharya shall be entitled to defend his position in the writ petition by filing affidavits in respect of allegations made against him," the court said as it also stayed the Calcutta HC order directing cancellation of 269 candidates in the teacher recruitment process.

Earlier the Supreme Court reserved the order on Manik Bhattacharya's plea and extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further orders. Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI. Manik Bhattacharya moved to the Supreme Court and sought interim relief. The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

CBI told the court that the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage and alleged that Manik Bhattacharya was a kingpin. The top court today also reserved its order on Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging his arrest by ED in a money laundering matter relating to alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state. (ANI)

