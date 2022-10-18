Khattar hails Centre's move to hike MSP of six rabi crops

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday hailed the Centre's decision to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of six rabi crops, saying it is another move in the direction of government's commitment towards doubling the income of farmers.

The government on Tuesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of six rabi crops by up to 9 per cent, with Rs 110 per quintal increase for wheat crop to boost domestic production and farmers' income.

The Chief Minister stated that this decision is another move in the direction of the government's commitment to double the income of farmers.

The Chief Minister said that wheat, mustard, gram and barley are among the major rabi crops of Haryana.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also hailed the Centre's decision to hike the MSP of six Rabi crops.

''Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji led central government for the major hike in MSP of 6 Rabi crops for the 2023-24 season.

''Providing big relief to farmers MSP of wheat has been increased by Rs 110 per quintal, whereas lentil has seen the highest increase of Rs 500 per quintal,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Notably, wheat MSP has been raised by 5.45 per cent to Rs 2,125 per quintal from Rs 2,015 per quintal to encourage more area under the crop amid tight government stock position owing to low procurement, fall in production and higher exports.

The decision to increase the MSP of rabi crops for 2023-24 marketing year was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

