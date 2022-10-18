Left Menu

Sudan foreign ministry says OPEC+ decision to cut production was unanimous

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:52 IST
Sudan foreign ministry says OPEC+ decision to cut production was unanimous
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

OPEC+ member Sudan said on Tuesday that the group's decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day was unanimous and it supports Saudi Arabia's position that all OPEC+ decisions are purely economic, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said.

The statement said the decision was based on "the realities of supply and demand and aims to ensure the stability of energy markets".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022