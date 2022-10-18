Sudan foreign ministry says OPEC+ decision to cut production was unanimous

OPEC+ member Sudan said on Tuesday that the group's decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day was unanimous and it supports Saudi Arabia's position that all OPEC+ decisions are purely economic, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said.

The statement said the decision was based on "the realities of supply and demand and aims to ensure the stability of energy markets".

