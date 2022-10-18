Left Menu

Rajkot residents excited at PM Modi's visit to city tomorrow, thank him for AIIMS, int'l airport

Rajkot residents expressed their excitement over the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, as the latter holds a special connection with the city.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:06 IST
Rajkot residents excited at PM Modi's visit to city tomorrow, thank him for AIIMS, int'l airport
A resident of Rajkot, Gujarat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkot residents expressed their excitement over the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, as the latter holds a special connection with the city. Modi contested his first election in a by-poll in Rajkot after taking over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002.

The locals expressed gratitude to their 'vadapradhan' (prime minister), for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Rajkot Greenfield International Airport in the years 2020 and 2022 respectively. "We are really happy that Prime Minister is coming to Rajkot. We will get a chance to see PM Modi. I want to request him to bring more and more development in Rajkot so that the city comes forward," said a local.

"Rajkot is the home of PM Modi. He became CM and PM from here. Hence, there is lot of enthusiasm in Rajkot. He has given Rajkot a lot. We have received an international cargo airport which will become operational within a month," said another local Prakash Rajpreet. "It is a matter of great happiness that Prime Minister Modi is coming to Rajkot. He has an old connection with Rajkot. He fought elections from here. His career and journey began in Rajkot. He has given us AIIMS and an international airport. He has done a lot for women's empowerment," said another local Nirali Parekh.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Rajkot on Wednesday for the launch of state and Central government projects worth Rs 7,710 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Rajkot through video conference in December 2020.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction work of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot in Gujarat to cater to the growing population of the fourth-largest city in the state and the increasing flow of air traffic in this region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022