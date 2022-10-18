Farmers demanding ‘prestige, pension’ stopped from entering Bhubaneswar

Hundreds of farmers, who had gathered outside Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for taking out a march to the Odisha Assembly over several demands, including pension, were stopped from entering the city by the police, a senior officer said.

Barricades were put up at entry points such as High-Tech Chakha, Palasuni Chakha and Rasulgarh Chakha to thwart their attempts to enter the state capital, the police officer said.

The agitators, hailing from different corners of the state, had gathered at Balianta ground for the rally that was set to cover a distance of around 10 km to reach the assembly.

Some of them were detained as they tried to go past the barricades.

They were released later in the day, the officer said. The protesters, under the banner of 'Nabanirman Krushak Sangathana', shouted slogans against the BJD government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

''We had been seeking 'price, prestige and pension' for the past 12 years now. The outfit wants the state's farmers to get pension,'' one of the demonstrators said.

According to the agitators, the BJD regime did not fulfil their demands despite giving assurances for the same following their state-wide protest in 2018.

One of the protesters alleged that they were stopped from taking their rally forward as the ''government feared that their agitation in the capital would have an impact in the Dhamnagar bypoll'', scheduled to be held on November 3.

Despite attempts, government officials could not be contacted for their reaction.

