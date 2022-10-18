Left Menu

Met dept predicts light to moderate thundershowers in Hyderabad for next 2 days

Metrological Department Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted light to moderate thundershowers over the district for the next two days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:32 IST
Met dept predicts light to moderate thundershowers in Hyderabad for next 2 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Metrological Department Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted light to moderate thundershowers over the district for the next two days. Speaking to ANI, Sravani, Scientist, Metrological Department Hyderabad said that light to moderate thundershowers is expected today and tomorrow evenings in Hyderabad.

"As seen in the synoptic situations, the conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of South West monsoon for the entire of India that is present up to Madhya Pradesh. For the next 48 hours, it is expected to go up to Vidarbha and North Telangana," she said. "There is another synoptic situation where cyclonic circulation in the North Andaman Sea extends up to 3.1km above sea level. Due to this, the turf has been extended from North Andaman Sea to the South Bay of Bengal towards Tamil Nadu," she further said.

The Metrological Department also predicted the rainfall would decrease afterwards and some light showers can be expected. "Due to these synoptic situations, we expect light to moderate thunderstorms and thundershowers in some parts of Telangana especially Northern, North Eastern and Central parts. There will be light to moderate thundershowers in some parts of Telangana for today and tomorrow. The rainfall will decrease afterwards and light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated places," Sravani said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022