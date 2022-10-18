Indian diplomats meet jewellery artisans in Jharkhand, ask them to create brands

India's high commissioners to Rwanda and Mali, Oscar Kerketta and Anjani Kumar Tuesday visited Sukrigarha village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and met jewellery artisans and encouraged them to develop their own brands, an official said. The artisans are known for making gold, silver and fashion jewellery with traditional tools and the branding would popularise their products globally, the diplomats said. Kerketta and Kumar asked the artisans to take advantage of the industrial jewellery cluster being developed by the state government there with help from the MSME ministry.

Madhavi Mishra, Ramgarh deputy commissioner, said that both the high commissioners visited the village and saw the making of the jewellery. Ayodhya Prasad Verma, secretary of Swarnkar Shilpi Udyogik Swalamban Sahkarita Sammittee told the high commissioners that a total of 500 jewellery artisans have been registered in the cluster.

They will be trained in technical jewellery-making in Surat and other cities in Gujarat and provided with jewellery making modern machines and tools in the newly constructed cluster building.

Earlier, both the high commissioners had met Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh and discussed collaborations in investment besides export potential from the state.

Jharkhand officers told the diplomats the state has a robust industrial ecosystem and is a leader in mining. The state also aspires to explore other industrial sectors through policy interventions.

The officers said that Jharkhand is working aggressively towards promoting rural livelihood and trying hard to augment rural economy, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)