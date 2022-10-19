Left Menu

Iraq reiterates support for OPEC+, Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 19-10-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 00:46 IST
  • Iraq

Iraq's foreign ministry said late on Tuesday that it refuses any threatening or pressuring policy, reiterating its support for OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia after the alliance's decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day caused a rift between Washington and Riyadh.

The ministry added in a statement carried by the state news agency that it calls for "resolving any disagreement related to this case through the natural means and in the context of a direct and balanced dialog".

