Iraq reiterates support for OPEC+, Saudi Arabia
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 19-10-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 00:46 IST
Iraq's foreign ministry said late on Tuesday that it refuses any threatening or pressuring policy, reiterating its support for OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia after the alliance's decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day caused a rift between Washington and Riyadh.
The ministry added in a statement carried by the state news agency that it calls for "resolving any disagreement related to this case through the natural means and in the context of a direct and balanced dialog".
