Saudi crown prince launches National Industrial Strategy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial exports value to 557 billion riyals ($148.34 billion), the country's state news agency reported.

The strategy will also increase the total additional investments in the sector to 1.3 trillion riyals ($346.21 billion), the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)