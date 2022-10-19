Saudi crown prince launches National Industrial Strategy
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-10-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 01:19 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial exports value to 557 billion riyals ($148.34 billion), the country's state news agency reported.
The strategy will also increase the total additional investments in the sector to 1.3 trillion riyals ($346.21 billion), the agency added.
