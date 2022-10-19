Damage founds at Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor, likely delaying startup

Damage has been detected in the feedwater pumps of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor during maintenance work, which will likely delay the commissioning of the plant and the startup of regular production, operator TVO said on Tuesday.

"The damage detected at the pumps has no impact on nuclear safety," the company said on its website.

