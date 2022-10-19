The new commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives, as Russia stepped up a pre-winter campaign to hit energy infrastructure. ON THE GROUND

* The situation in areas Russia claims to have annexed was "tense," said Sergei Surovikin, a Russian general named this month to take charge of its forces. Russian troops in some areas were under continuous attack, he said. * The Russian-appointed governor of Kherson announced the evacuation of four towns in the region.

* Russian air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, causing massive blackouts across the country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. * Russian strikes hit a power plant in Kyiv, killing three people, as well as energy infrastructure in Kharkiv in the east and Dnipro in the south. A man sheltering in an apartment building in the southern port city Mykolaiv was also killed and the northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was without water or electricity.

DIPLOMACY * Ukraine's foreign minister said he was proposing a formal cut in diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

* Iran has denied supplying drones and Russia has denied using them. * But senior Iranian officials and diplomats told Reuters that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles as well as drones.

* NATO said Ukraine would receive anti-drone defence systems in coming days. * Russia's Duma has indefinitely stopped broadcasting live plenary sessions to protect information from "our enemy", a leading lawmaker said.

* Zelenskiy urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia. NUCLEAR THREAT

* The Kremlin said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal. * The West should listen carefully when President Vladimir Putin talks about using nuclear weapons but should remember that it is more useful for him to threaten their use than to go ahead, the head of Norway's armed forces told Reuters.

* Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher and Rosalba O'Brien)

