Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales and spark U.S. production
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 04:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 04:39 IST
President Joe Biden will continue to sell barrels out of the nation's emergency reserves through December and lay out a plan on Wednesday to refill the storage at lower than current prices in a bid to help fill the current supply gap and push oil companies to produce more down the road, a senior administration official said.
