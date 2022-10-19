PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC ads banned for misleading consumers about green credentials - UK's Jeremy Hunt lines up raid on bank profits to help fill 40 bln stg UK fiscal hole

- BlackRock and Vanguard tell UK inquiry they will not quit fossil fuel investments - BT pension scheme takes 11 bln stg hit following mini-Budget

Overview - The Advertising Standards Authority, UK's advertising watchdog, has banned a series of HSBC Holding Plc's advertisements for being misleading about its green credentials by not mentioning the bank's financing of fossil fuel projects and links to deforestation.

- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to raid the profits of banks & energy companies in an attempt to fill a 40 billion pound fiscal gap, while also examining extending windfall tax on oil and gas companies. - Asset managers BlackRock Inc and Vanguard have told UK's Environmental Audit Committee that they will continue investing in fossil fuels and don't believe that climate change plans require ending coal, oil and gas investment.

- The BT pension fund lost around 11 billion pounds as its investments were shaken by market turmoil due to the UK government's mini-budget. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

