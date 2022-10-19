Left Menu

Odisha government asks district officials to closely monitor situation in view of possible cyclonic storm

In view of the possible cyclonic storms in Bay of Bengal, Odisha Government on Monday asked district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 07:06 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the possible cyclonic storms in Bay of Bengal, Odisha Government on Monday asked district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation. In a review meeting with district administration and concerned departments, Special Relief Commission conveyed that according to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas in the next 48 hours.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 22. "But the possible path and its intensity of the storm are yet to be predicted, There is a possibility of getting a clear picture on this in the next two or three days," an official release said.

"Discussing the precautionary measure, with various departments and district administrations of the coastal districts, Special Relief Commission asked the government officials of concerned departments not to leave the headquarters till the situation is not cleared and take all precautionary measures," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

