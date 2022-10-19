Left Menu

Assam: Eight held for submitting forged documents during police recruitment drive

Assam police arrested eight persons who had submitted forged documents during the Police recruitment drive this year, said police.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:09 IST
Assam police arrested eight persons who had submitted forged documents during the Police recruitment drive this year, said police. Based on the complaint lodged by the Nodal Officer, State Level Police Recruitment Board about submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB, UB, Fire Services and APRO constable posts, CID has registered a case vide CID P.S Case No. 05/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/467/468/471 IPC and started day to day investigation.

"All such candidates were called to CID HQ and interrogated and several incriminating documents were seized from them. During the investigation, CID teams conducted detailed field investigations in various districts of Assam like Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh etc. to ascertain the existence of the Computer Coaching Institutes," the Superintendent of Police of CID said in a press statement. The Superintendent of Police of CID said that various documents like the attendance registers, fee collection registers, admission letters, counterfoils of fee receipts, examination results etc. were collected from those institutes.

"The specimen handwritings and signatures of the concerned owners and charges of these computer institutions were collected and sent to FSL for scientific analysis and comparison with the questioned computer certificates submitted by the accused candidates. The results of the scientific analysis of FSL in several cases are still awaited, however, based on the reports already furnished by the FSL, eight such candidates have been arrested," the SP of CID said The arrested eight persons on Tuesday were forwarded to the Court for further remand.

Investigation of the case is going on under close supervision. (ANI)

