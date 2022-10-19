London hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 09:45 IST
London-based hedge fund VR Capital is resisting efforts by Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz to restructure its debt, the Financial times reported on Wednesday.
VR Capital is one of the lead investors involved in a stand-off between Naftogaz and its bondholders, FT reported, citing sources.
