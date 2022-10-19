French petrol supply improving, but Paris area still having problems - minister
19-10-2022
There are signs of a general improvement in the supply of petrol to service stations in France, but the situation in the Paris/Ile-de-France area remains difficult, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told French radio.
"We are doing all we can to ensure the situation gets better," she said.
