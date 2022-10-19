Left Menu

Germany presents plans for skimming power prices for Nov. 18

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:50 IST
Germany presents plans for skimming power prices for Nov. 18
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's government plans on Nov. 18 to examine detailed proposals for skimming off unintended power profits above production costs to help subsidise electricity bills and pay for the stabilisation of power transmission grids, a paper obtained by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The paper, amid price brake measures for power, gas and other fuels launched by the European Union and national governments, spelled out that prompt and future power output from renewables, waste, mine gas, nuclear and brown coal would be affected, as well as mineral oil products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022