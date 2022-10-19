Germany presents plans for skimming power prices for Nov. 18

Germany's government plans on Nov. 18 to examine detailed proposals for skimming off unintended power profits above production costs to help subsidise electricity bills and pay for the stabilisation of power transmission grids, a paper obtained by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The paper, amid price brake measures for power, gas and other fuels launched by the European Union and national governments, spelled out that prompt and future power output from renewables, waste, mine gas, nuclear and brown coal would be affected, as well as mineral oil products.

